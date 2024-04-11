Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.53, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

