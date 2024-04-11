Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

PPBI opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

In other news, Director Barbara Polsky purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,874 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,632,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,392,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

