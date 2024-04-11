Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives $41.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 1,438,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,334,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,184,918 shares in the company, valued at $426,472,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cadre by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,250,000 after purchasing an additional 621,116 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadre by 4,106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,543 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after acquiring an additional 311,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth $5,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Cadre has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $39.81.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Cadre had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $124.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

