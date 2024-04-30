Apollo Global Management (APO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $110.91 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $117.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

