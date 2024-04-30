Roth Capital Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BRC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of BRCC opened at $4.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.99. BRC has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in BRC by 334.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,157 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BRC by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

