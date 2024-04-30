Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

ABEO stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $94.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 121,969 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 1,488,834 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 496,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley bought 8,600 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at $611,446.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,758 shares of company stock worth $102,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.