Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.
Several research firms recently commented on PLL. BTIG Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
Shares of PLL opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $261.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.77.
Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
