Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $18.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

NYSE TGI opened at $13.71 on Friday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

