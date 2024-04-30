Aptiv (APTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Aptiv has set its FY 2024 guidance at 5.550-6.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $5.55-6.05 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.