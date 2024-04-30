Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.78. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $161.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

