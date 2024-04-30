RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.46 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.83). The firm had revenue of C$296.91 million for the quarter.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.88 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.