Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

NYSE:ORI opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 80,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

