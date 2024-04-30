Regency Centers (REG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Regency Centers Stock Up 1.3 %
Regency Centers stock opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47.
Regency Centers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.
Regency Centers Company Profile
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
