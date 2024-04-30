Regency Centers (REG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.3 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.