Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 588 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6,208.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,101,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

DLR stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

