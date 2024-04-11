Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $3,830,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,549.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 719,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 692,637 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.07%.

In related news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

