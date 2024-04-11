T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.08 and last traded at $32.27. Approximately 14,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 41,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 134.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 2,367.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the third quarter valued at $403,000.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

