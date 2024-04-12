Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Embraer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERJ. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Embraer Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Embraer has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

