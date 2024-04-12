Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $32.01 on Thursday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,221,952.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,622,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $392,217.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at $26,934,604.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200,163 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 152.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

