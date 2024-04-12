Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given Outperform Overweight Rating at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.28.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,932,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 528,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,677,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,302,000 after buying an additional 170,761 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,037,827 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,729,000 after buying an additional 962,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

