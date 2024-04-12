NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $239.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $244.33 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day moving average of $217.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

