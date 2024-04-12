ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 940.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ADF Group Trading Up 19.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADFJF opened at $8.45 on Friday. ADF Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

