QV Investors Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 44,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of JPM opened at $195.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.83 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.36%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
