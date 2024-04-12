QV Investors Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 44,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $195.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.83 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.36%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.