Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $130.00 at Argus

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Argus from $97.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ANF stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average of $93.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $140.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,096,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.