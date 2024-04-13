Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

VSSYW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Versus Systems stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 448,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.