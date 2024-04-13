BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

BorgWarner stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

