Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,880 ($36.45) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Severn Trent to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($30.38) to GBX 2,450 ($31.01) in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,940 ($37.21).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Severn Trent

Severn Trent Price Performance

About Severn Trent

Shares of LON SVT opened at GBX 2,396 ($30.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,704.76, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,511.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,551.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,243 ($28.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,979 ($37.70).

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.