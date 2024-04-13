Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,880 ($36.45) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Severn Trent to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($30.38) to GBX 2,450 ($31.01) in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,940 ($37.21).
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
