JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 900

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.76) to GBX 900 ($11.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.79% from the stock’s previous close.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.00) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.66) to GBX 1,050 ($13.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 926.86 ($11.73).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 662.80 ($8.39) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 766.60 ($9.70). The company has a market cap of £17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 789.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 647.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 655.45.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.29), for a total transaction of £264,829.60 ($335,184.91). 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

