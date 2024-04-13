Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Sutter Gold Mining Inc (CVE:SGM – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sutter Gold Mining in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst M. Whale anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year.

Sutter Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of Sutter Gold Mining stock opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. Sutter Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Sutter Gold Mining Company Profile

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California.

