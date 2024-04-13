Analysts Offer Predictions for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Connect Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Connect Biopharma Trading Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Connect Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

