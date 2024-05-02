Ameriwest Lithium (OTCMKTS:AWLID) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLID – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.45 and last traded at 0.45. Approximately 9,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 44,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.45.
Ameriwest Lithium Stock Down 8.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.22.
About Ameriwest Lithium
Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,600 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of approximately 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 contiguous claims covering an area of 17,000 acres; the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,900 acres located in Yavapai County; and the Little Smoky Valley property comprising 288 mineral claims located in Little Smoky Valley, Nevada.
