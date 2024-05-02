Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Price Performance

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $901,550.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.03. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evelo Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.88% of Evelo Biosciences worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

