Reviewing Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) & Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lotus Technology and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Workhorse Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

Lotus Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. Workhorse Group has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 811.85%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lotus Technology and Workhorse Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.27 -$742.00 million ($0.48) -13.29 Workhorse Group $13.10 million 3.95 -$123.92 million ($0.59) -0.28

Workhorse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workhorse Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40% Workhorse Group -946.32% -121.46% -76.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Lotus Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology



Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Workhorse Group



Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sharonville, Ohio.

