MDA (MDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.30 million. MDA had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

MDA Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$14.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.12. MDA has a fifty-two week low of C$6.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.31.

MDA Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. MDA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.00%.

In other MDA news, Director John Carter Risley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.01, for a total value of C$1,500,660.00. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MDA from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on MDA from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

