Magna International (MGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MGA opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore cut shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

