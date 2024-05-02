MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,802 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,301 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $373.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.11. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $215.56 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.54 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

