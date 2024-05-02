Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.31 and last traded at C$44.27. 688,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 392,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.15.

Nuvei Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.38, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.09.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.