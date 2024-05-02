Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kirkland’s stock. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC owned about 0.56% of Kirkland’s as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $24.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.20.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

