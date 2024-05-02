Getty Images (GETY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Getty Images to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Getty Images has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. On average, analysts expect Getty Images to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Getty Images Stock Performance
NYSE GETY opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $7.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images
Analyst Ratings Changes
GETY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Getty Images
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
