Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Wednesday.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 7.7 %

About Touchstone Exploration

TXP stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.37 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.79. Touchstone Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.20). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.37.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

