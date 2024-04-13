Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.43) price target on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday.

TSCO stock opened at GBX 282.90 ($3.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 244.20 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.10 ($3.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 284.02. The firm has a market cap of £19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,414.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($132,894.57). Insiders have bought 35,144 shares of company stock worth $10,541,403 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

