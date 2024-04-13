Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.43) price target on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Report on TSCO
Tesco Stock Up 0.3 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($132,894.57). Insiders have bought 35,144 shares of company stock worth $10,541,403 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tesco
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.