Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for BP in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $5.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.37. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of BP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $50,315,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BP by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after acquiring an additional 349,766 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,425 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.79%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

