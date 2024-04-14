Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AABVF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Aberdeen International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
