Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AABVF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Aberdeen International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

