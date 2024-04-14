Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Adyen Trading Down 5.4 %
OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. Adyen has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $18.69.
