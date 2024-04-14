Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adyen Trading Down 5.4 %

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. Adyen has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $18.69.

Get Adyen alerts:

About Adyen

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.