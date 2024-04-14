Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FFIE opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $117.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 141.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,931,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 20,443,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 171.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 305.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,705,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 27.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,790,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,035,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.