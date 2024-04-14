Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $43.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.57. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

