Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $415.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $819,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 45,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

