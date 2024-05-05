Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.94. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
