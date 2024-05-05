Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HRZN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.59 million, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 12.40%.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently -314.28%.

Insider Activity at Horizon Technology Finance

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,650 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 156,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,991.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 228,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,393,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 136.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

