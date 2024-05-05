Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
First Financial Northwest Price Performance
Shares of FFNW opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.07 million, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.58%.
About First Financial Northwest
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
