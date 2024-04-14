ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, April 15th.

ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RSLS opened at $0.16 on Friday. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReShape Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSLS. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $192,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 200,252.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation.

